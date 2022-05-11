Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

