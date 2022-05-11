Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
