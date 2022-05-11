AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. AVITA Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCEL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 679.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

