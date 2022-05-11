Aviva PLC Acquires 58,284 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,284 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $148,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.09. 20,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

