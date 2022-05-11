Aviva PLC Buys 111,439 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,439 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,601,000 after buying an additional 517,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

