Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,151 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 49,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,313. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

