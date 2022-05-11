Aviva PLC Sells 14,586 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 85,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

