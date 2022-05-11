Aviva PLC Sells 69,366 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 69,366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 600,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,166,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

