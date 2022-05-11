Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,591 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $84,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

FRC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.80. 3,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $139.39 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

