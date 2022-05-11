AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.30

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 288099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.05) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($32.11) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get AXA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

About AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.