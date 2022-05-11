Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

