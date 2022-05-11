Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,632. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.