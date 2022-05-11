Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.40 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Azenta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 28,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17. Azenta has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.