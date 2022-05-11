B. Riley Comments on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

