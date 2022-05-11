B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,998.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.