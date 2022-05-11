B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $428,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,820,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,283,330.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,475. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

