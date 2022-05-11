B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,491 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

