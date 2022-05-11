B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,718 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

