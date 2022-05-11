B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

