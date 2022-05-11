B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $228.27 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.55.

