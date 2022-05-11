B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.24.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

