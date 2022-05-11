B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $542,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 846.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.23. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.