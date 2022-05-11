B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

