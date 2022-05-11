B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

