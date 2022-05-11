B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.