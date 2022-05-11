B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at $153,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16.

