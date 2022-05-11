B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,326 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

