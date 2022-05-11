Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 875,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $454.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,571,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.