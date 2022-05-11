Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babylon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

NYSE BBLN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,259. Babylon has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

