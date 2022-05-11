Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

BCPC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 93,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64. Balchem has a 52-week low of $115.74 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

