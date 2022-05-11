Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $99,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ball by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. Ball has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

