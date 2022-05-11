Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.
BLX opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $19.33.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
