Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 890,722 shares.The stock last traded at $102.88 and had previously closed at $104.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

