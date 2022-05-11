Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.93

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 869843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

