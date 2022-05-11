Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.60.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.23. 1,203,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,995. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $10,165,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barclays by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,572 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.