Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BGH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 120,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,287. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.