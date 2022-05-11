Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BGH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 120,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,287. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

