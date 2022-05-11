Barrick Gold Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

