Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 5,597,221 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $257,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,511. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

