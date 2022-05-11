Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $136,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 853,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

