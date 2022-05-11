Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,404,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,553 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 6.00% of MGM Growth Properties worth $384,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

