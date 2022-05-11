Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,165 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.98% of LivaNova worth $184,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 330,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

