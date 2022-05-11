Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $114.15 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,021 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $114,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 6,486,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,504. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

