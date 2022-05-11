Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $131.73 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824,639 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $131,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,233,000 after buying an additional 226,560 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,169. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

