Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $254.51 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193,805 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $254,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. 4,113,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

