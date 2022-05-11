Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $325.82 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.43% of Altice USA worth $325,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

