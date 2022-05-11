Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 66,620 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,620 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $84,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 434,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,492. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

