Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 770,922 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770,922 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.68% of U.S. Bancorp worth $564,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 708,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.