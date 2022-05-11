Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 78,465 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,465 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $493,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $364.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

