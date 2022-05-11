Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.