BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

BBQ stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,869. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBQ has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

