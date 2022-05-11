Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,223. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after buying an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

